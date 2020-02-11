DEFTONES Announce US Summer Tour With Special Guests GOJIRA And POPPY

Deftones have announced that they will hit the road for a headlining tour this summer with special guests Gojira and Poppy. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on July 27 in Portland and travels across North America before wrapping up in Denver on September 5 at the Pepsi Center.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 14 at 1 PM, local time. Purchase your tickets here.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Deftones Summer Tour 2020. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 11 at 12 PM, EST/9 AM, PST until Thursday, February 13 at 10 PM, local time through Citi Entertainment. For more information, click here.

“We’re super excited to have Gojira spending the summer with us, and Poppy will be a really fun addition as well. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone this summer. It’s been a minute.” says frontman Chino Moreno.

Tour dates:

July

27 - Portland, OR - Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

28 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

30 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

August

1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

7 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom*

9 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

12 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

14 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

15 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

17 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

19 - New York, NYT - The Rooftop at Pier 17

20 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

23 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

24 - Bridgeport, CT - Harbor Yard Amphitheater

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

27 - Indianapolis, IN - The Amphitheatre at White River State Park

29 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

30 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September

1 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

3 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

5 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

* not a Live Nation date