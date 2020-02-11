DEFTONES Announce US Summer Tour With Special Guests GOJIRA And POPPY
February 11, 2020, an hour ago
Deftones have announced that they will hit the road for a headlining tour this summer with special guests Gojira and Poppy. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on July 27 in Portland and travels across North America before wrapping up in Denver on September 5 at the Pepsi Center.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 14 at 1 PM, local time. Purchase your tickets here.
Citi is the official presale credit card of the Deftones Summer Tour 2020. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 11 at 12 PM, EST/9 AM, PST until Thursday, February 13 at 10 PM, local time through Citi Entertainment. For more information, click here.
“We’re super excited to have Gojira spending the summer with us, and Poppy will be a really fun addition as well. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone this summer. It’s been a minute.” says frontman Chino Moreno.
Tour dates:
July
27 - Portland, OR - Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
28 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater
30 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
August
1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
4 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
7 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom*
9 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
12 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
14 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
15 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
17 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach
19 - New York, NYT - The Rooftop at Pier 17
20 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
23 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
24 - Bridgeport, CT - Harbor Yard Amphitheater
26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
27 - Indianapolis, IN - The Amphitheatre at White River State Park
29 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
30 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
September
1 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
3 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
5 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
* not a Live Nation date