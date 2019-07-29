DEFTONES Announces The Second Annual Dia De Los Deftones

July 29, 2019, an hour ago

news hard rock heavy metal deftones

DEFTONES Announces The Second Annual Dia De Los Deftones

Deftones have announced their second annual Dia De Los Deftones, going on sale this Friday, August 2nd at 10 AM (PST). This all ages festival lineup includes Deftones, Chvrches, Gojira, JPEGMAFIA, Hum, Youth Code and Brutus.  Tickets start at $75 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.  Exclusive VIP packages go onsale Tuesday, July 30th at 10 AM (PST). Presale opportunities will be available on Wednesday, July 31st starting at 10 AM (PST).  

Multiplatinum, Grammy Award-winning alternative-rock band Deftones will headline the self-titled festival for the 2nd year.  Lead singer and guitarist, Chino Moreno says of this year’s line-up; “In our second year of our festival, the exciting challenge for us is to make sure we once again give the fans a wonderful day of music that reflects the diversity of our own tastes.  Each artist fits a different vertical of the music that we all love.  There is truly something for everyone.”

Deftones have released eight studio albums to date and have sold over 10 million albums worldwide.  The band is vocalist/guitarist Chino Moreno, guitarist Stephen Carpenter, keyboardist/samplist Frank Delgado, drummer Abe Cunningham, and bassist Sergio Vega.



Featured Audio

SABATON – “Great War” (Nuclear Blast)

SABATON – “Great War” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

Latest Reviews