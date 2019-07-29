DEFTONES Announces The Second Annual Dia De Los Deftones

Deftones have announced their second annual Dia De Los Deftones, going on sale this Friday, August 2nd at 10 AM (PST). This all ages festival lineup includes Deftones, Chvrches, Gojira, JPEGMAFIA, Hum, Youth Code and Brutus. Tickets start at $75 and are available at Ticketmaster.com. Exclusive VIP packages go onsale Tuesday, July 30th at 10 AM (PST). Presale opportunities will be available on Wednesday, July 31st starting at 10 AM (PST).

Multiplatinum, Grammy Award-winning alternative-rock band Deftones will headline the self-titled festival for the 2nd year. Lead singer and guitarist, Chino Moreno says of this year’s line-up; “In our second year of our festival, the exciting challenge for us is to make sure we once again give the fans a wonderful day of music that reflects the diversity of our own tastes. Each artist fits a different vertical of the music that we all love. There is truly something for everyone.”

Deftones have released eight studio albums to date and have sold over 10 million albums worldwide. The band is vocalist/guitarist Chino Moreno, guitarist Stephen Carpenter, keyboardist/samplist Frank Delgado, drummer Abe Cunningham, and bassist Sergio Vega.