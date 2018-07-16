DEFTONES - First Annual Dia De Los Deftones Festival Confirmed

Deftones have announced the first annual Dia De Los Deftones festival, scheduled for November 3rd at Petco Park at the Park in San Diego, California. In addition to Deftones, acts on the bill include Future, Mike Shinoda, Rocket From The Crypt, H09909, Doja Cat, Vein, and Vowws.

Says Deftones: "We are so excited, and proud to announce the first annual Dia de los Deftones. For years, we’ve played on festivals with such amazing and diverse line-ups, and that was the goal when we put together our line-up. We want this event to be a celebration; with the incredible artists we’ve assembled, and the experiences we’re curating for the site, it’s going to be a wonderful day and night for all who join us in San Diego."

Pre-sale starts here on Tuesday, July 17th at 10 AM, PDT.