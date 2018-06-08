DEFTONES Frontman CHINO MORENO Releases Solo Track "Brief Exchange"; Audio Streaming

Chino Moreno from Deftones has released the solo track entitled “Brief Exchange”, inspired by DC Entertainment’s new graphic novel Dark Nights: Metal: Deluxe Edition, available now in comic book shops, bookstores and digitally on Tuesday, June 12th. This also marks Moreno’s first collaboration with DC. Get the song at all digital partners here, and watch a visualizer below.

This deluxe hardcover collects issues #1-6 of the Dark Nights: Metal monthly series and is written and drawn by the best-selling creative team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo. Batman has uncovered an ancient and evil mystery… One that could destroy the very fabric of the DC Universe! A Dark Multiverse has been revealed, full of devastating threats and vile creatures that have been loosed upon the DCU, with only The World’s Greatest Super-Heroes rising to the challenge of defending it!

Produced by Grammy Award-winning icon Mike Elizondo (Eminem, Twenty-One Pilots, The Regrettes) and film composer and former Marilyn Manson guitarist Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 & 2, Deadpool), “Brief Exchange” spotlights Moreno.

“Brief Exchange” features Bates on guitar, Elizondo on bass and Gil Sharone from Dillinger Escape Plan, Puscifer behind the drum kit. Its dark lyrics remain befitting of the graphic novel’s themes. “Brief Exchange” showcases yet another facet of one of rock music’s most prolific forces.