DEFTONES Postpone US Summer Tour With GOJIRA And POPPY

Deftones were scheduled to hit the road on July 27 for a headlining summer tour with special guests Gojira and Poppy. The trek will now be rescheduled.

Says Deftones: "Due to the current regulations, and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we must reschedule our North American summer tour dates with special guests, Gojiral and Poppy. We’re currently rescheduling the dates for 2021, and you’ll be the first to know once they are confirmed. All tickets will be honored or refunded upon our next announcement regarding the tour.

"Regarding our European dates, an update will be coming very soon as well. ⁣⁣Thank you for your understanding, and patience. Please stay safe."