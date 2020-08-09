DEHUMAN REIGN To Release New Album Descending Upon The Oblivious In October, First Single "Perish Or Subdue" Streaming Now

It’s rising deep from the crypts of hell. Dehuman Reign, Berlin’s most brutal death metal commando is back in top shape with their second full length album titled Descending Upon The Oblivious, which will hit stores October 23rd via FDA Records.

Descending Upon The Oblivious was recorded at Englsound Studio by Tobias Engl, mixed and mastered at Mastersound Entertainment by Alexander Krull (Atrocity, Leaves’ Eyes).

The cover artwork, which can be seen below, was created by Spanish artist Juanjo Castellano.

Tracklisting:

"Perish Or Subdue"

"Kill To Live"

"Serenade To The Blood Moon"

"Prelude To Aberration"

"Obscure Affliction"

"Repay Your Dept In Blood"

"Interlude - Beyond The Looking Glass"

"Caputo"

"Eternity’s Embrace"

"The In Vitro Overture"

"Project GECU"

"Self Induced Mass Extinction"

"Perish Or Subdue":

