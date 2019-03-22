DEICIDE Announce European Tour Dates
US death metal legends, Deicide, recently announced their spring North American headline tour. The band will hit the road starting May 11th in Austin, TX to June 1st in New York City and will be making stops in major markets like Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, and more. Deicide will be joined by Origin, Jungle Rot, and The Absence as support.
Furthermore, Deicide are already confirmed for string of European festival shows and selected club shows. All dates are listed below, with more to be added soon.
Deicide have announced their newest, permanent addition to the lineup, guitarist and longtime friend Chris Cannella. Glen Benton states: “We’re looking forward to getting out there with our new line up and bringing the new offerings of blasphemy to the people....”
The band will be hitting the road in support of their fall 2018 release, Overtures Of Blasphemy, which was produced by Jason Suecof (Whitechapel, August Burns Red, Chelsea Grin) and Audio Hammer Studios. Overtures Of Blasphemy shows the band in top form. This is real US death metal: fast, blasphemous and evil. The album is available as CD, LP (with 180 gram vinyl), and digitally. Get the album on the format of your choice here.
North American dates:
May
11 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!
12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
13 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
16 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
22 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
23 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
24 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon Theater
25 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest *
27 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
28 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
29 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral
30 - Quebec City, QC - Le d'Auteuil
31 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Nightclub
June
1 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
* Deicide only
European dates:
May
5 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Netherlands DeathFest
June
23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
August
8 - Jaromer-Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault
9 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party.San Open Air
10 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock
11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival
12 - London, England - Underworld
13 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
15 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - Summer Breeze
16 - Borre, Norway - Midgardsblot
Deicide is:
Glen Benton (Bass, Vocals)
Steve Asheim (Drums, Guitars)
Kevin Quirion (Guitars)
Chris Cannella (Guitars)