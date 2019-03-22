DEICIDE Announce European Tour Dates

US death metal legends, Deicide, recently announced their spring North American headline tour. The band will hit the road starting May 11th in Austin, TX to June 1st in New York City and will be making stops in major markets like Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, and more. Deicide will be joined by Origin, Jungle Rot, and The Absence as support.

Furthermore, Deicide are already confirmed for string of European festival shows and selected club shows. All dates are listed below, with more to be added soon.

Deicide have announced their newest, permanent addition to the lineup, guitarist and longtime friend Chris Cannella. Glen Benton states: “We’re looking forward to getting out there with our new line up and bringing the new offerings of blasphemy to the people....”

The band will be hitting the road in support of their fall 2018 release, Overtures Of Blasphemy, which was produced by Jason Suecof (Whitechapel, August Burns Red, Chelsea Grin) and Audio Hammer Studios. Overtures Of Blasphemy shows the band in top form. This is real US death metal: fast, blasphemous and evil. The album is available as CD, LP (with 180 gram vinyl), and digitally. Get the album on the format of your choice here.

North American dates:

May

11 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!

12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

13 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

16 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

22 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

23 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

24 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon Theater

25 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest *

27 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

28 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

29 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

30 - Quebec City, QC - Le d'Auteuil

31 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Nightclub

June

1 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

* Deicide only

European dates:

May

5 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Netherlands DeathFest

June

23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

August

8 - Jaromer-Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

9 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party.San Open Air

10 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock

11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

12 - London, England - Underworld

13 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

15 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - Summer Breeze

16 - Borre, Norway - Midgardsblot

Deicide is:

Glen Benton (Bass, Vocals)

Steve Asheim (Drums, Guitars)

Kevin Quirion (Guitars)

Chris Cannella (Guitars)