DEICIDE Announce Overtures Of Blasphemy North American Tour With ORIGIN, JUNGLE ROT, THE ABSENCE
March 21, 2019, 2 hours ago
Floridian death metal merchants, Deicide, have announced the first dates for their Overtures Of Blasphemy North American tour, set to launch on May 11th in Austin, Texas. Joining Deicide on the trek are Origin, Jungle Rot, and The Absence.
Says Deicide: "Our agent informs me that there’s more shows to be added, so bust your local venues and promoters balls... you want Deicide in your town!"
Dates:
May
11 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!
12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
13 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
16 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
22 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
23 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
24 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon Theater
25 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest*
27 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
28 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
29 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral
30 - Quebec City, QC - Le d'Auteuil
31 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Nightclub
June
1 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
Last month, Decide announced that they had parted ways with guitarist Mark English. Stepping into the guitar role is Chris Cannella.