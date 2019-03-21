DEICIDE Announce Overtures Of Blasphemy North American Tour With ORIGIN, JUNGLE ROT, THE ABSENCE

Floridian death metal merchants, Deicide, have announced the first dates for their Overtures Of Blasphemy North American tour, set to launch on May 11th in Austin, Texas. Joining Deicide on the trek are Origin, Jungle Rot, and The Absence.

Says Deicide: "Our agent informs me that there’s more shows to be added, so bust your local venues and promoters balls... you want Deicide in your town!"

Dates:

May

11 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!

12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

13 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

16 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

22 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

23 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

24 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon Theater

25 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest*

27 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

28 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

29 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

30 - Quebec City, QC - Le d'Auteuil

31 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Nightclub

June

1 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

Last month, Decide announced that they had parted ways with guitarist Mark English. Stepping into the guitar role is Chris Cannella.