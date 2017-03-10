DEICIDE Announce US Tour Dates

Florida-based death metallers Deicide, led by bassist and vocalist Glen Benton, have announced a string of US tour dates in May. Confirmed dates are listed below.

A message states: “The new record is almost completed, right now it’s down to scheduling, this run of shows we’re setting up is to introduce and work in our new guitarist. Mark English.”

Deicide announced late last year that they had parted ways with guitarist Jack Owen and replaced him with Monstrosity axe-slinger Mark English.

Tour dates:

May

19 - Miami, FL - Churchill's Pub

20 - Panama City, FL - Dungeon Tavern

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

22 - Baltimore, MD - Sparta Inn

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

25 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

26 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's