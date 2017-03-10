DEICIDE Announce US Tour Dates
March 10, 2017, an hour ago
Florida-based death metallers Deicide, led by bassist and vocalist Glen Benton, have announced a string of US tour dates in May. Confirmed dates are listed below.
A message states: “The new record is almost completed, right now it’s down to scheduling, this run of shows we’re setting up is to introduce and work in our new guitarist. Mark English.”
Deicide announced late last year that they had parted ways with guitarist Jack Owen and replaced him with Monstrosity axe-slinger Mark English.
Tour dates:
May
19 - Miami, FL - Churchill's Pub
20 - Panama City, FL - Dungeon Tavern
21 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
22 - Baltimore, MD - Sparta Inn
23 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
25 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
26 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's