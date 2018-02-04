DEICIDE Close To Finishing Work On New Album

"Back in the studio, wrapping up the new album, stay tuned for further updates," offered Florida-based death metallers Deicide via their Facebook page over the weekend.

Deicide, led by bassist and vocalist Glen Benton, announced in late 2016 that they had parted ways with guitarist Jack Owen and replaced him with Monstrosity axe-slinger Mark English.