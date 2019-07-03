DEICIDE Live At Colombia's Rock Al Parque Festival; Pro-Shot Video Streaming
US death metal legends, Deicide, recently performed at Bogota, Columbia's Rock Al Parque festival, held June 29 - July 1. Pro-shot video of the band's performance can be seen below:
Upcoming Deicide live dates are listed below:
August
8 - Jaromer-Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault
9 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party.San Open Air
10 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock
11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival
12 - London, England - Underworld
13 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
15 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - Summer Breeze
16 - Borre, Norway - Midgardsblot