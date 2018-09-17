DEICIDE - Overtures Of Blasphemy Unboxing Video Posted

Death metal icons Deicide have released an unboxing video for their new album, Overtures Of Blasphemy, which sees the band return to their roots to create a stellar and uncompromising extreme metal masterpiece. The effort was produced by the world-renowned Jason Suecof (The Black Dahlia Murder, Trivium) at Audio Hammer Studios.

Overtures Of Blasphemy (Century Media Records) is available now at digital retailers and streaming sites. Due to a manufacturing delay, all US physical purchase copies will be available on September 21st. The cover art was created by Zbigniew M. Bielak (Ghost, Paradise Lost, Mayhem).

Tracklisting:

"One With Satan"

"Crawled From The Shadows"

"Seal The Tomb Below"

"Compliments Of Christ"

"All That Is Evil"

"Excommunicated"

"Anointed In Blood"

"Crucified Soul Of Salvation"

"Defying The Sacred"

"Consumed By Hatred"

"Flesh, Power, Dominion"

"Destined To Blasphemy"

“Defying The Sacred” video:

"Seal The Tomb Below":

"Excommunicated" lyric video:

Lineup:

Glen Benton (vocals, bass)

Steve Asheim (drums)

Kevin Quirion (guitars)

Mark English (guitars)