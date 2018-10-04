DEICIDE Release Behind-The-Scenes Footage From "Defying The Sacred" Music Video

Death metal icons Deicide have released behind-the-scenes footage from their music video for "Defying The Sacred", a track from the band's Overtures Of Blasphemy album, out now via Century Media. Watch the new footage, as well as the official video, below:

Overtures Of Blasphemy sees the band return to their roots to create a stellar and uncompromising extreme metal masterpiece. The effort was produced by the world-renowned Jason Suecof (The Black Dahlia Murder, Trivium) at Audio Hammer Studios.

The cover art was created by Zbigniew M. Bielak (Ghost, Paradise Lost, Mayhem).

Tracklisting:

"One With Satan"

"Crawled From The Shadows"

"Seal The Tomb Below"

"Compliments Of Christ"

"All That Is Evil"

"Excommunicated"

"Anointed In Blood"

"Crucified Soul Of Salvation"

"Defying The Sacred"

"Consumed By Hatred"

"Flesh, Power, Dominion"

"Destined To Blasphemy"

Unboxing video:

"Seal The Tomb Below":

"Excommunicated" lyric video:

Lineup:

Glen Benton (vocals, bass)

Steve Asheim (drums)

Kevin Quirion (guitars)

Mark English (guitars)