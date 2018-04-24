DEICIDE - Scars Of The Crucifix Vinyl Reissue Due In May; Video Trailer

Deicide's 2004 album Scars Of The Crucifix will be reissued on vinyl on May 25th via Earache. A number of vinyl colours are available.

Recorded at the legendary Morrisound Studios in Florida, Scars Of The Crucifix heralded the return to form of one of the death metal originators who after leaving their previous label were full of venom, hate and aggression all of which was channeled into this classic Earache masterpiece.

Unavailable on vinyl since its original release way back in 2004, this masterpiece will be the first of two Deicide vinyl reissues, with the follow-up album The Stench Of Redemption released two weeks later.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Scars Of The Crucifix"

"Mad At God"

"Conquered By Sodom"

"Fuck Your God"

Side B:

"When Heaven Burns"

"Enchanted Nightmare"

"From Darkness Come"

"Go Now Your Lord Is Dead"

"The Pentecostal"

Pre-order in various vinyl colours here. Check out a video trailer below: