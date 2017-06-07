DEICIDE, SHADOWS FALL Label Home Century Media Sells Publishing Catalog To Reservoir Media

Billboard is reporting that Reservoir Media has acquired the publishing catalog of heavy metal label Century Media, giving it the rights to 9,000 songs and the contracts of more than 350 songwriters, the company has announced.

This deal, the terms of which were undisclosed, grows Reservoir's catalog to over 100,000 songs, while its roster now includes representation for over 1,000 songs. Sony Music Entertainment acquired the label and its recorded masters in 2015.

"This acquisition of Century Media's publishing arms reaffirms our commitment to diversifying our music catalog and expanding Reservoir's international offerings," Reservoir COO Rell Lafargue said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming Century Media's songwriters into the Reservoir family."

The Century Media songwriter roster includes Deicide, Shadows Fall, Lacuna Coil, Iced Earth, Arch Enemy, In This Moment and Suicide Silence.

"Century Media has been a pioneer in metal for years," Reservoir senior VP of creative and A&R Hussain "Spek" Yoosuf said in a statement. "I'm a fan and am excited to work with these writers and build upon the incredible foundations they’ve already established."