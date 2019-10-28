DEIVOS Stream "Ataraxy" From New Album Casus Belli

Polish death metal destroyers Deivos present the band's sixth studio full-length, Casus Belli, set for release on November 29th via Selfmadegod Records. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. Lead single, "Ataraxy", can be heard now:

The album art, created by Maciej Kamuda (Sleep, Coffins, Trauma), and the tracklisting are as follows:

"Casus Belli"

"Parallel Gods"

"Bitter End"

"Victims"

"Achiever Of Nothing"

"Ataraxy"

"Nuclear Wind"

"Prayer Of Disavowed"

For further details, visit Deivos on Facebook.