October 28, 2019, an hour ago

DEIVOS Stream "Ataraxy" From New Album Casus Belli

Polish death metal destroyers Deivos present the band's sixth studio full-length, Casus Belli,  set for release on November 29th via Selfmadegod Records. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. Lead single, "Ataraxy", can be heard now:

The album art, created by Maciej Kamuda (Sleep, Coffins, Trauma), and the tracklisting are as follows:

"Casus Belli"
"Parallel Gods"
"Bitter End"
"Victims"
"Achiever Of Nothing"
"Ataraxy"
"Nuclear Wind"
"Prayer Of Disavowed"

For further details, visit Deivos on Facebook.



