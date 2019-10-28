DEIVOS Stream "Ataraxy" From New Album Casus Belli
October 28, 2019, an hour ago
Polish death metal destroyers Deivos present the band's sixth studio full-length, Casus Belli, set for release on November 29th via Selfmadegod Records. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. Lead single, "Ataraxy", can be heard now:
The album art, created by Maciej Kamuda (Sleep, Coffins, Trauma), and the tracklisting are as follows:
"Casus Belli"
"Parallel Gods"
"Bitter End"
"Victims"
"Achiever Of Nothing"
"Ataraxy"
"Nuclear Wind"
"Prayer Of Disavowed"
For further details, visit Deivos on Facebook.