Deko Music Launches New Label With Specialty Vinyl Releases; Titles From MIKE TRAMP, ELECTRIC BOYS, TED POLEY, ANGEL's Punky Meadows & Frank DiMino Due This Year

West West Side Music, the company responsible for mastering over 15,000 records (Mastodon, YES, Monster Magnet, Fleetwood Mac, The Misfits, etc.) has launched the independent label Deko Music, which is distributed by Warner Music Group’s ADA (Alternative Distribution Alliance) in North America and the Target Group in Europe. The label is headed up by West West Side Music owner and Grammy award-winning engineer Alan Douches, with veteran record producer Neil Kernon, Billboard charting artist/performer Charlie Calv and long-time industry sales veteran BobArdrey.

The label operates with a full service analog/digital recording facility, mastering facility, 5.1 surround sound room, and separate mixing facility run by Neil Kernon, who has been behind the helm of records as diverse as Hall And Oates, Queensrÿche, Kansas, Dokken, YES and many others.

Alan Douches states, “Well, it’s a complicated machine this thing called the music business. I guess we’re going to try to help a few artists that we can appreciate along the way, it is about believing in the quality of the art whether it is hard rock, metal or jazz and not limiting the type of artists we will work with.”

Deko Music’s inaugural releases include specialty vinyl titles from projects with Danger Danger vocalist Ted Poley, and the legendary Angel with Punky Meadows and Frank DiMino (see release listings below).

Charlie states, “We are starting out with some veteran artists that we feel best represent their genre, and setting our sights on developing some newer acts in the very near future.”

In 2019 we will see some archive releases from legendary New York band the Good Rats, former Styx member Glen Burtnik, a special live recording of Tygers Of Pan Tang featuring John Sykes (Thin Lizzy/Whitesnake), former Kansas singer Steve Walsh, and the first new studio album in 40 years from legendary jazz composer Gil Evans.

Upcoming titles:

December 7th:

Mike Tramp - Capricorn 20th Anniversary CD/LP

Electric Boys - The Ghost Ward Diaries CD/LP

December 14th:

Ted Poley - Modern Art LP (splattered vinyl)

Punky Meadows/Frank DiMino of Angel 12” (etched 3-song single)

Pre-order here.





The label will announce additional new artist signings and future releases in the upcoming months via the labels official website.

Please visit dekoentertainment.com for up-to-date artist and label news and full list of releases.