DELAIN Announce Two Exclusive Headline Shows; New EP Due This Fall

While currently on an extensive tour in the US, Delain are working on the follow-up to their chart hitting record Moonbathers, due in 2019. Bridging the gap between studio records is their first ever live DVD, A Decade Of Delain - Live At Paradiso, released in October 2017, and - proving themselves to one of the most productive bands in the game - Delain are now announcing an exciting new EP due in fall 2018.

To celebrate the EP release, Delain will perform two intimate headline shows on October 11th and 12th, during which fans will get a taste of the new Delain.

Dates:

October

11 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

12 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands

Aside from European festivals and a South American tour with Nightwish, these will be the only Delain club shows for 2018. Details of the upcoming EP are yet to be disclosed. Keep an eye on the bands socials and website to be the first to know.

Delain are currently on tour in the US. Find their itinerary here.