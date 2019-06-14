DELAIN Announce UK Headline Shows For February 2020

Dutch bashers Delain are delighted to announce a string of headline shows in England for February 2020. Support acts will be revealed in due course. The band have been hard at work writing their sixth studio album, the follow-up to 2016's Moonbathers, so fans should expect to hear new tunes at these shows.

Pre-sale tickets are available via O2 from Monday, June 17th at 9am and via Live Nation from Tuesday, June 18th at 9am. Tickets then go on general sale at 9am, Wednesday, June 19th. Snap them up at this location.

Delain comment: "We are excited to announce that we will perform in the UK again early 2020! Some of our favourite shows have been in the UK and we can't wait to rock out with all of you once again during the UK leg of our Masters Of Destiny tour. We will bring our brand new studio album with us, so prepare for a set list full of surprises! See you soon!"