DELAIN - "By The Time We Hit The UK In February, There Will Be A New Album"

Metal Wani’s Adam Hayward recently caught up with Charlotte Wessels of Delain. When asked about the recently released Hunters Moon EP, she said: "I was really pleased and excited about the live and studio recordings, some people were hoping for a full studio album. People didn’t really know what to call this recording, it was too much for an EP."

On the status of the next album: "Yes, we are recording, this whole festival season is performing, recording and so on. We have ¾ of it done. By the time we hit the UK in February, there will be a new album."

Delain recently issued the following band update:

"Today we are sharing the news with you that Merel has decided to leave Delain and focus on different musical ambitions. Merel’s performance with us at Graspop will be her last show as a permanent band member of Delain. We are aware this is very short notice, and this we regret for those of you who wanted to catch a last show with her as a part of the team. However, this is a friendly departure, and we are respecting Merel’s wishes in doing so. We had an amazing ride sharing the stage with this fireball and we are excited to see the results of her new



endeavours."

Says Merel: "Dear all, I am sorry to inform you that on Graspop I will play my last show with Delain. After almost five amazing years the time has come for me to focus on my own dreams. Because of my previous band commitments my attention diverged from my own music and the path I want to follow, and I feel I need to give myself the time and opportunity to explore my musical ambitions. This is probably the hardest decision of my life, but in the end it’s important to follow your heart and be happy. I want to thank my bandmates and crew, I will miss you dearly! Also huge thanks to all the amazing people I’ve met on the road. And most importantly I want to thank YOU for all those amazing and warm memories! It’s been a pleasure."

Delain continues: "Although we will miss Merel on the road with us, we realize that our busy schedules require loads of time and commitment, and we understand and respect her decision to focus on her own path. We will continue performing live as a five-piece as before, and look forward to finishing the work for our upcoming studio album, the upcoming festival season, our US tour with Amorphis and Anneke van Giersbergen and



our European Masters Of Destiny Tour. We hope to see you all soon! Thank you Merel, we wish you nothing but the best!"

