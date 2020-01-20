DELAIN Launch Teaser For Upcoming "Ghost House Heart" Music Video

This Friday, January 24, Dutch symphonic hard rock/metal pioneers, Delain, will release a music video for "Ghost House Heart", from their upcoming new album, Apocalypse & Chill. Watch a teaser below:

Apocalypse & Chill, out via Napalm Records on February 7, features an electrifying blend of heavy rock and metal influences, and marks a new chapter in the band’s evolving catalog. The album explores topics of impending doom and human indifference, making this their boldest, most daring and undeniable offering yet. Brutal riffs, synth-heavy patterns and fully orchestrated compositions accented by vocalist Charlotte Wessels’ extraordinary vocal potency will enthrall the listener, while new influences may surprise. The broad soundscape on Apocalypse & Chill ranges from anthemic rock to electronic metal and breaks all stereotypes, without losing the special Delain trademarks.

Delain on Apocalypse & Chill: “We think this Apocalypse & Chill will surprise our listeners. It is heavy with new influences and we’re really curious to find out how our audience will respond to that.”

Apocalypse & Chill will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipack

- 2 LP Gatefold in Black

- 2 LP Gatefold in Yellow (strictly limited to 300 copies - only available via Napalm Records Mailorder)

- 2 LP Gatefold in Gold (strictly limited to 200 copies - only available via Napalm Records Mailorder)

- Deluxe Box

- Digital Album

Pre-order here. US pre-order available Tuesday, December 3.

Tracklisting:

"One Second"

"We Had Everything"

"Chemical Redemption"

"Burning Bridges"

"Vengeance"

"To Live Is To Die"

"Let's Dance"

"Creatures"

"Ghost House Heart"

"Masters Of Destiny"

"Legions Of The Lost"

"The Greatest Escape"

"Combustion"

"Burning Bridges" video:

"One Second" lyric video:

Delain lineup:

Martijn Westerholt - Keyboard

Charlotte Wessels - Vocals

Joey Marin de Boer - Drums

Otto Schimmelpenninck van der Oije - Bass

Timo Somers - Guitar

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)