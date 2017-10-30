DELAIN Members Discuss 10th Anniversary, New Live Release - "We've Really Found Our Vibe"

In a new interview with music writer Joel Gausten, singer Charlotte Wessels and keyboardist Martijn Westerholt of Dutch symphonic metallers Delain discuss their brand-new release A Decade Of Delain - Live at Paradiso (out on Napalm Records), the band’s current success and their plans for the future. An excerpt from the chat appears below:



Joel: Of all the albums you’ve released, which one do you consider your crowning achievement so far, and what makes that particular album stand out in your mind?



Martin: "That’s always a tricky question. In a way, it’s kind of asking which one your children do you love most… For me personally, it’s the last album, Moonbathers, because I especially like two things on that. First is the production and the sound; it worked out best out of all of our albums so far. The second thing is the contrast; there’s so much contrast on the album. There’s hard guitar riffing parts going on, and there are really soft parts going on. Take ‘The Monarch,’ the last song and, in a way, kind of a weird song. It’s kind of an outro; it’s not something we did so much in the past. There’s a lot of different stuff going on on the album. I think the diversity works really well, but still it’s a cohesive piece."



Charlotte: "I have a special place in my heart for We Are The Others, but I do agree that when it comes to the contrast and the production, Moonbathers is really something that I think we all agree we want to build on our albums to come."



Joel: You’ve succeeded in getting millions of views for your YouTube videos, and it’s obvious that the visual component is very important to the band. How would you say that side of Delain has evolved over the past decade along with the music?



Charlotte: "I think that is actually something that we’re both still very interested in. When it comes to the music, I feel like we’ve really found our vibe. When I look at the songwriting, we’re tuned in to each other more and more. When it comes to the videos, it’s always very complicated because it’s a little bit more out of your hands. I think we’re definitely taking steps in the right direction."



Martin: "I totally agree with Charlotte. I don’t think we’re done developing in that department. I think the next step is to make a lot of progress, and I think we will. I have a good feeling that’s going to work out."



Over the last year, Delain have been celebrating their ten year anniversary - from the release of their fifth full-length Moonbathers and an anniversary edition of their debut album Lucidity to extensive headline tours across Europe and North America to gracing some of the world’s biggest festival stages - the band is set to cap it off with the release of their first ever live DVD/Blu-Ray package coming out on October 27th via Napalm Records.

A Decade Of Delain: Live At Paradiso was filmed at a sold out gig at Amsterdam’s legendary Paradiso on December 10th, 2016. Delain was joined on stage throughout the evening by Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Liv Kristine, Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory), and many other special guests and collaborators.

The set list for the evening showcased songs spanning Delain’s entire decade-long existence, including everything from the sing-along singles to cuts from the band’s vault that are rarely played live. On top of the full live concert, the package includes an exclusive documentary about the band entitled We Are The Others - A Decade Of Delain, a bonus live performance of “We Are the Others” from Masters of Rock 2015, and the “Suckerpunch” music video.

Says the band: “After months of planning, performing and putting together our first ever live DVD/CD/Blu-Ray, A Decade Of Delain - Live At Paradiso, we are very excited to be so close it's release now! What to expect? Have a look at this trailer for a sneak peek! We hope you enjoy it, and we hope it makes you extra eager to experience the complete 115 minute show and all cool extra's, including the documentary We Are The Others - A Decade Of Delain very soon!”

CD/DVD/Blu-Ray tracklisting:

“Intro (The Monarch)”

“Hands Of Gold” (featuring Alissa White-Gluz)

“Suckerpunch”

“The Glory And The Scum”

“Get The Devil Out Of Me”

“Army Of Dolls”

“The Hurricane”

“April Rain”

“Where Is The Blood” (featuring Burton C. Bell)

“Here Come the Vultures”

“Fire With Fire”

“The Tragedy Of The Commons” (featuring Alissa White-Gluz)

“Danse Macabre”

“Sleepwalkers Dream” (featuring Rob van der Loo, Sander Zoer, and Guus Eikens)

“Your Body Is A Battleground” (featuring Marco Hietala - video)

“Stay Forever”

“See Me In Shadow” (featuring Liv Kristine and Elianne Anemaat)

“The Gathering”

“Pristine” (featuring George Oosthoek)

“Mother Machine”

“Sing To Me” (featuring Marco Hietala - video)

“Don't Let Go”

“We Are The Others”

DVD/Blu-Ray Bonus Content:

“We Are the Others - A Decade of Delain documentary

"We Are the Others" - live at Masters of Rock 2015

"Suckerpunch" official music video