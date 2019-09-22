DELAIN Perform Forthcoming "Burning Bridges" Single Live For The First Time; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Dutch bashers Delain kicked off their North America with Amorphis and Anneke Van Giersbergen on Thursday, September 19th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Durin their set the band performed their new single, "Burning Bridges", which will be released on September 27th, live for the first time. Video is available below.

It was recently announced that Delain drummer Joey De Boer will miss the first dates of the tour. A message from the band states:

"Due to circumstances unforeseen and beyond our control, there has been a delay in our drummer Joey's US visa. We have been assured that the Visa will be approved, but it may take as much as a couple of weeks to get processed. Therefore we have to inform you that sadly, Joey will not make it to the US in time to perform at least the first run of the tour with us.

"Although we are deeply disappointed by the situation, we fortunately have a solution to rock out with all of you US Delainers as planned. We are very grateful that Amorphis' drummer Jan Rechberger has offered to perform double duty this tour and take his place behind the drums with Delain as well. Many thanks to him!

"Please keep your fingers crossed for Joey and we look forward to starting our US tour in a few days! See you soon!"