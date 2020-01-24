DELAIN Premier "Ghost House Heart" Music Video

While fans await Delain’s sixth full studio album, Apocalypse & Chill, scheduled for release on February 7, the band has released a fourth single, “Ghost House Heart”. The track showcases the delightful diversity of Delain's upcoming album - an offering that truly takes you on an amazing journey.

In contrast to the bombast of “Masters Of Destiny”, the epic highs of “Burning Bridges” and the cool modern vibes of “One Second”, Delain takes it back to raw essence with the hauntingly beautiful “Ghost House Heart”, the first ballad to be released by Delain since “See Me In Shadows” from their debut album released in 2007.

Charlotte on “Ghost House Heart”: "Going back to such an intimate song after the bombast of 'Masters of Destiny' and 'Burning Bridges' feels a bit like switching gears, but I enjoy every minute of it. Singing this song is almost meditative, and I love the way voice, piano and violin weave together in the track. I hope our fans will love this change of pace as well, and I can't wait to perform this song live on stage during our upcoming UK tour, and our Valentine's Day release show in Utrecht.”

Martijn on the creation of the new song: "This song was created while spontaneously playing and singing together with Charlotte. It seemed to create itself. It's also a nice change of pace in relation to the other songs we have written for the new album. As a pianist, of course it is fun to play a piano song for a change. We worked with violinist Shir-Ran Yinon and I think the way the violin intertwines with the vocal lines is mesmerizing. The video was a lot fun to make and it was a beautiful set with a lot of history."

“Ghost House Heart” was filmed in the dead of winter at Woolton Hall in Liverpool, which was built in 1704 and left to decay for the last few decades. Woolton Hall’s alleged haunted halls provided the perfect backdrop for “Ghost House Heart”.

Musing feelings of loss, homesickness and hope, “Ghost House Heart” is sure to bury itself deep inside the heart of its listeners.

Apocalypse & Chill, out via Napalm Records on February 7, features an electrifying blend of heavy rock and metal influences, and marks a new chapter in the band’s evolving catalog. The album explores topics of impending doom and human indifference, making this their boldest, most daring and undeniable offering yet. Brutal riffs, synth-heavy patterns and fully orchestrated compositions accented by vocalist Charlotte Wessels’ extraordinary vocal potency will enthrall the listener, while new influences may surprise. The broad soundscape on Apocalypse & Chill ranges from anthemic rock to electronic metal and breaks all stereotypes, without losing the special Delain trademarks.

Delain on Apocalypse & Chill: “We think this Apocalypse & Chill will surprise our listeners. It is heavy with new influences and we’re really curious to find out how our audience will respond to that.”

Apocalypse & Chill will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipack

- 2 LP Gatefold in Black

- 2 LP Gatefold in Yellow (strictly limited to 300 copies - only available via Napalm Records Mailorder)

- 2 LP Gatefold in Gold (strictly limited to 200 copies - only available via Napalm Records Mailorder)

- Deluxe Box

- Digital Album

Pre-order here. US pre-order available Tuesday, December 3.

Tracklisting:

"One Second"

"We Had Everything"

"Chemical Redemption"

"Burning Bridges"

"Vengeance"

"To Live Is To Die"

"Let's Dance"

"Creatures"

"Ghost House Heart"

"Masters Of Destiny"

"Legions Of The Lost"

"The Greatest Escape"

"Combustion"

"Burning Bridges" video:

"One Second" lyric video:

Delain lineup:

Martijn Westerholt - Keyboard

Charlotte Wessels - Vocals

Joey Marin de Boer - Drums

Otto Schimmelpenninck van der Oije - Bass

Timo Somers - Guitar

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)