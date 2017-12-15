DELAIN Release "Fire With Fire" Video From A Decade Of Delain: Live At Paradiso

Delain have released the video for "Fire With Fire", featured on the band's first ever live DVD/Blu-Ray package, A Decade Of Delain: Live At Paradiso, out now via Napalm Records.

A Decade Of Delain: Live At Paradiso was filmed at a sold out gig at Amsterdam’s legendary Paradiso on December 10th, 2016. Delain was joined on stage throughout the evening by Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Liv Kristine, Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory), and many other special guests and collaborators.

A Decade Of Delain - Live At Paradiso can be ordered here.

Delain will be touring North America with Kamelot and Battlebeast in spring 2018.

Tour dates:

April

16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

17 - Charlotte, NC - Filmore Underground

18 - Silver Springs, MD - The Filmore

20 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

22 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

23 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

25 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Music Hall

27 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

29 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

May

1 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

4 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic

5 - Anaheim, CA - Grove Anaheim

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution