DELAIN Releases New Single "One Second"; Lyric Video

Delain have released another single from their soon-to-be-revealed next Napalm Records release. The band presents fans with the powerful anthem “One Second”. The single is accompanied by a lyric video filled with a mix of stunning visuals from their recent North American tour and metaphorical glimpses into the song’s protagonist’s mind. Watch below.

“One Second” hooks the listener with a catchy dual-vocal attack courtesy of frontwoman Charlotte Wessels and guitarist Timo Somers, headbang-inducing grooves, a scorching guitar solo and emotive storytelling.

Says the band: “We're happy to present our new single 'One Second', an eclectic anthem about falling for that long lost love over and over again. Contrasting our previous orchestral singles, 'One Second' showcases the other side of our upcoming album; this song features snappy riffs and a chorus we can't wait to hear you sing along with, courtesy of Timo Somers. The video was shot on the road in North America. Make sure to catch our upcoming gigs in the US and Europe.”

Order “One Second” here, and watch the video below:

Delain lineup:

Martijn Westerholt - Keyboard

Charlotte Wessels - Vocals

Joey Marin de Boer - Drums

Otto Schimmelpenninck van der Oije - Bass

Timo Somers - Guitar

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)