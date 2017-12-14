DELAIN - Video Recap Of South American Tour 2017 Posted

Dutch symphonic metallers Delain have posted a short video recap of their 2017 South American tour this past November. Check it out below.

On October 26th, Delain kicked off their Danse Macabre tour featuring Nightwish bassist / vocalist Marco Hietala as special guest in Paris, France. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hands of Gold"

"We Are the Others"

"The Glory and the Scum"

"Get the Devil Out of Me"

"Danse Macabre"

"Your Body Is a Battleground" (with Marco Hietala)

"Scandal" (Queen cover with Marco Hietala; live premiere)

"The Hurricane"

"Scarlet"

"Army of Dolls"

"Here Come the Vultures"

"Fire with Fire"

"Nothing Left" (with Marco Hietala)

"Sing to Me" (with Marco Hietala)

"Control the Storm" (with Marco Hietala)

"Suckerpunch"

"Not Enough"

Encore:

"Mother Machine"

"Don't Let Go"

The Gathering" (with Marco Hietala)