DELAIN Vocalist CHARLOTTE WESSELS - "I Don't Let Critics Get To Me"

Capital Chaos TV caught up with Delain vocalist Charlotte Wessels when the band played Social Hall in San Francisco, CA on May 8th. In the clip below she discusses bullying and discrimination, show reviews, critics on gossip sites, and more.

Delain recently confirmed their support acts for the upcoming Danse Macabre tour - Serenity and Cellar Darling.

Serenity will be a well-known name to fans of Delain, their performance at Danse Macabre will be perfectly timed to give fans a taste of their brand new album which is expected to release in August. Cellar Darling might be a new name in the scene but they feature some very familiar faces. Featuring former members of chart-topping folk/metal act Eluveitie; Anna Murphy, Merlin Sutter and Ivo Henzi return to the stage in support of their fantastic debut release.

Following the previously announced appearance on all shows of Nightwish lynchpin Marco Hietala, this hand-picked lineup will ensure that Danse Macabre will be the must-see tour of 2017.

Dates:

October

26 - Paris, France - Alhambra

27 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

28 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

31 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli

November

1 - London, UK - Koko