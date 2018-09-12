DELAIN Vocalist CHARLOTTE WESSELS To Guest At Upcoming KAMELOT Show In Tilburg; Video Message Posted

Kamelot recently checked in with the following announcement:

"Dutch Nation and EU Kam Fans! On September 14th, Kamelot will play a unique show at the Poppodium 013 (in Tilburg, Netherlands) in support of new album The Shadow Theory. Only a handful of tickets are left for the show, it will be SOLD OUT soon. Thanks!

This concert will be the main DVD/ Blu-ray show on the upcoming Shadows Over Europe run. Will you be a part of history?! Just a few tickets left, don't wait any more.

Attention: Fans coming to the concert, times for the show have been moved one hour ahead to accomodate all the aspects of this event. New timeline:

- 17:00 VIP Meet and Greet

- 18:00 Doors

- 18:45 First band

*Friday night, All Ages event. Special Guests Maiden uniteD and Leaves' Eyes + special appearances by ...?? Check out video below!"

Delain vocalist Charlotte Wessels has since posted a video message to the fans, found below.

Below is Kamelot's updated world tour schedule in support of their latest album, The Shadow Theory.

September

12 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall

14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Poppodium 013

15 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

16 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

18 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus

20 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

21 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget

22 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

25 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi

26 - Tampere, Finland - Tullikamarin Pakkahuone

29 - München, Germany - Backstage

30 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

October

2 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

4 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

5 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

6 - Barcelona, Sopain - Razzmatazz 2

7 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

10 - Praha, Czech Republic - Palác Akropolis

12 - London, UK - KOKO

13 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot

November

28 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya O-East

29 - Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro

December

3 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid

4 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

6 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement

7 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar