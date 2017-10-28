DELIVERANCE Release First New Single In Five Years “The Black Hand”

Thrash metal act Deliverance have released their first new single in nearly five years “The Black Hand”. Check out a lyric video below courtesy of Lux Studios.

Deliverance will release their new album The Subversive Kind in early 2018 on Roxx Records / 3 Frogz Records.

Earlier this year the band launched a very successful campaign to help with funding the new album. All contributors to that campaign will be receiving their campaign items this December and vinyl contributors will be receiving an exclusive green vinyl version of the album that will not be available to anyone else outside the campaign.