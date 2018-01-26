DELTA DEEP Featuring DEF LEPPARD Guitarist PHIL COLLEN Release "Whiskey" Live Video
January 26, 2018, 11 hours ago
Delta Deep - the blues-based band featuring Phil Collen (lead guitarist of Def Leppard) and Robert DeLeo (bassist for Stone Temple Pilots), in addition to Debbi Blackwell-Cook (back-up vocalist for such artists as Michael Buble and Gregory Hines) and Forrest Robinson (drummer for India.Arie, Joe Sample & The Crusaders, TLC) - have released their new live album, East Coast Live.
Order your copy here, and watch a live video for "Whiskey" below.
Tracklisting:
"Black Dog"
"Bang The Lid"
"Miss Me"
"Treat Her Like Candy"
"Black Coffee"
"Burnt Sally / Rock Me Baby"
"Whiskey"
"Shuffle Sweet"
"Private Number"
"Bless These Blues"
"Mistreated"
Forrest's Drum Solo"
"Down In The Delta"
Band Intro"
"Feelit"
"Whiskey" live video:
"Black Coffee" live video:
"Bless These Blues" lyric video: