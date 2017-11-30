DELTA DEEP Featuring DEF LEPPARD Guitarist PHIL COLLEN To Release Live Album In January; "Bless These Blues" Lyric Video Streaming

Delta Deep - the blues-based band featuring Phil Collen (lead guitarist of Def Leppard) and Robert DeLeo (bassist for Stone Temple Pilots), in addition to Debbi Blackwell-Cook (back-up vocalist for such artists as Michael Buble and Gregory Hines) and Forrest Robinson (drummer for India.Arie, Joe Sample & The Crusaders, TLC) - will release their new live album, East Coast Live, on January 26th.

Pre-order your copy here, and watch a lyric video for "Bless These Blues" below.

Tracklisting:

"Black Dog"

"Bang The Lid"

"Miss Me"

"Treat Her Like Candy"

"Black Coffee"

"Burnt Sally / Rock Me Baby"

"Whiskey"

"Shuffle Sweet"

"Private Number"

"Bless These Blues"

"Mistreated"

Forrest's Drum Solo"

"Down In The Delta"

Band Intro"

"Feelit"

"Bless These Blues" lyric video:

(Photo - Helen L. Collen)