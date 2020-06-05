DÉLUGE Signs Worldwide Deal With Metal Blade Records; Announces December 2020 Tour With IGORR

Metal Blade Records welcome France's Déluge to its worldwide roster.

Déluge released their first full-length, Æther, in 2015 via Les Acteurs de l'ombre. Featuring nine songs that combine ambient and modern black metal with post-hardcore tones, Æther's sound can be compared to likes of Celeste, Amenra and Deafheaven. Their upcoming sophomore album - and Metal Blade Records debut - will continue down this sonic path with its tentative 2020 release.

Déluge comments: "We are very happy to announce that our next album will be released by Metal Blade Records. Studio is done and we are in the mixing at the moment. We have been really quiet for the past three years, but be sure, it is worth it. Working on our 2nd album was really a tough & exhausting experience, and we feel really excited about releasing this record with the help of our new partners. We thank Les Acteurs de l'ombre for their great job on our first album 'Æther' and wish them good luck with their projects."

Stay tuned for more news about Déluge coming soon. In the meantime, fans can catch the band on a French tour this December with label-mates Igorrr. See below for all dates.

Tour dates:

December

4 - Rock School Barbey - Bordeaux, France

5 - La Nef - Angouleme, France

6 - CCM John Lennon - Limoges, France

8 - CCO - Lyon, France

9 - Espace Malraux - Six-Fours-Les-Plages, France

10 - Post Tenebras Rock - Geneva, Switzerland

11 - La Cooperative De Mai - Clermont Ferrand, France

12 - Le Silex - Auxerre, France

13 - La Bam - Metz, France

15 - Theatre de Bethune - Bethune, France

16 - Le 106 - Rouen, France

17 - Big Band Café - Caen, France

18 - La Clef - St. Germain En Laye, France

19 - File 7 - Magny Le Hongre, France

(Photo - Julien Felix)