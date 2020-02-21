DEMISE OF THE CROWN Unveils "Fixated" Video

Canadian modern metal band Demise Of The Crown has revealed the second single from their upcoming Life in the City album, set for release on April 24.

From their 2015 debut EP to numerous area shows, the Montreal-based band has garnered a reputation for re-defining modern metal with a sound that is a melting pot of styles, including the occasional influences of death metal, components of hard rock, groovy riffs and catchy choruses alongside explosive guitar solos reminiscent of Eddie Van Halen, Yngwie Malmsteen and Dimebag Darrell. All this is topped off by singer Darren Beadman's striking vocal techniques and unique tone, which have been likened to Warrel Dane, Sebastian Bach and Rob Halford.

Tracklisting:

“Dying Heat”

“Sparks Fly”

“Gatekeeper”

“My Mind Is Free”

“Wild Life”

“The Immortal”

“Glorious Life”

“The Rise & The Fall”

“Fixated”

“Lightning Strikes”

“Life In The City”

“Fixated” video:

“My Mind Is Free” video:

Demise Of The Crown is:

Darren Beadman - Vocals

Manuel Iradian - Lead Guitarist

Kevin Alexander - Drums

Simon Doiron – Bass

Vince Doiron – Guitar