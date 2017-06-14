DEMON EYE Announce New Album Prophecies And Lies; New Track Streaming

Demon Eye are back with their third offering of heavy classic rock, proto metal, and traditional doom. Prophecies And Lies will be released August 11th via Soulseller Records on CD, vinyl, and digital.

The new album was recorded by Mike Dean of Corrosion Of Conformity in the band's hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, and displays a strong musical progression with mighty riffs, haunting melodies and fist-raising anthems. Demon Eye are bringing vintage heavy darkness for modern times and current day evils. New track “The Waters And The Wild” is streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“The Waters And The Wild”

“In The Spider’s Eye”

“The Redeemer”

“Kismet”

“Infinite Regress”

“Dying For It”

“Politic Devine”

“Power Of One”

“Vagabond”

“Prophecies And Lies”

“Morning’s Son”

“The Waters And The Wild”: