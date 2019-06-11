DEMON HUNTER Announce Summer Tour Dates

Demon Hunter will perform more than 20 songs each night at a series of special shows this summer.

An Evening With Demon Hunter is an epic mixture of fan favorite anthems and deep cuts that have never been performed live. Both electric and acoustic presentations will feature songs that span the band's 10 studio albums, including their most recent, War and Peache, which were released simultaneously earlier this year.

"We're building a show that's unlike anything we've done before," vocalist/co-founder Ryan Clark explained. "We'll have video installations, created specifically for this tour, during set changes. We are planning the biggest lighting/staging production we've ever done, surpassing even the Stronger Than Hell tour we did back in the day."

As a headlining act, Demon Hunter helped introduce audiences to bands like August Burns Red. They’ve done several headlining tours and toured as direct support to In Flames. In recent years, they appeared at Chicago Open Air (with Ozzy Osbourne, KISS), Heavy Montreal (Marilyn Manson, Gojira), and headlined Uprise Fest and Rock the Desert.

An Evening With Demon Hunter will arrive in 10 cities across North America, with VIP ticket packages available through SoundRink. The tour concludes with a more traditional festival-length set at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, alongside genre titans Guns N’ Roses, Slipknot, Disturbed, and Breaking Benjamin.

"No opening bands, just an entire night of DH mania," Clark added. "Whether you've seen Demon Hunter in the past or not, you won't want to miss this."

General tickets go on sale on Friday, June 14 at 10 AM, local time.

Dates:

August

7 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

8 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

9 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

10 - Pomona, CA - Glass House

11 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

September

24 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

25 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

26 - Dallas, TX - Trees

27 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

28 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

* Festival