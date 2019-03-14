DEMON HUNTER Debut In The Top 10 This Week, Twice!
March 14, 2019, an hour ago
Demon Hunter's two new albums, War and Peace, have arrived and have bowed big, as laid out in the graphic below:
Order the albums at this location.
War tracklisting:
"Cut To Live"
"On My Side"
"Close Enough"
"Unbound"
"Grey Matter"
"The Negative"
"Ash"
"No Place For You Here"
"Leave Me Alone"
"Lesser Gods"
"Ash":
"On My Side" video:
"The Negative":
Peace tracklisting:
"More Than Bones"
"I Don't Believe You"
"Loneliness"
"Peace"
"When The Devil Come"
"Time Only Takes"
"Two Ways"
"Rescue Myself"
"Bet My Life"
"Fear Is Not My Guide"
"Rescue Myself":
"Peace":