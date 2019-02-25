DEMON HUNTER Debuts "On My Side" Music Video
February 25, 2019, 31 minutes ago
Seattle-based metal band, Demon Hunter, have debuted a video for "On My Side". Watch below.
"The video for 'On My Side' was filmed in Seattle by Andy Maier," says frontman Ryan Clark. "For this - the first video from our new album, War - we wanted to keep things straightforward with regards to the overall approach. Though the video is strictly performance, we did have some fun by filming each setup the same way a number of times using different lighting scenarios in each."
He continued, "This meant performing it the exact same way - hand motions, body positioning - over and over, but [it] ultimately allowed us to toggle between looks while maintaining the same general positioning, which gives a really cool effect in the end."
The band will drop two new albums, War and Peace, on March 1st via Solid State Records. Pre-orders have been launched at this location. Audio streams of tracks from the albums can be found below.
War tracklisting:
"Cut To Live"
"On My Side"
"Close Enough"
"Unbound"
"Grey Matter"
"The Negative"
"Ash"
"No Place For You Here"
"Leave Me Alone"
"Lesser Gods"
"The Negative":
Peace tracklisting:
"More Than Bones"
"I Don't Believe You"
"Loneliness"
"Peace"
"When The Devil Come"
"Time Only Takes"
"Two Ways"
"Rescue Myself"
"Bet My Life"
"Fear Is Not My Guide"
"Rescue Myself":
"Peace":