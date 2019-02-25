DEMON HUNTER Debuts "On My Side" Music Video

Seattle-based metal band, Demon Hunter, have debuted a video for "On My Side". Watch below.

"The video for 'On My Side' was filmed in Seattle by Andy Maier," says frontman Ryan Clark. "For this - the first video from our new album, War - we wanted to keep things straightforward with regards to the overall approach. Though the video is strictly performance, we did have some fun by filming each setup the same way a number of times using different lighting scenarios in each."

He continued, "This meant performing it the exact same way - hand motions, body positioning - over and over, but [it] ultimately allowed us to toggle between looks while maintaining the same general positioning, which gives a really cool effect in the end."

The band will drop two new albums, War and Peace, on March 1st via Solid State Records. Pre-orders have been launched at this location. Audio streams of tracks from the albums can be found below.

War tracklisting:

"Cut To Live"

"On My Side"

"Close Enough"

"Unbound"

"Grey Matter"

"The Negative"

"Ash"

"No Place For You Here"

"Leave Me Alone"

"Lesser Gods"

"The Negative":

Peace tracklisting:

"More Than Bones"

"I Don't Believe You"

"Loneliness"

"Peace"

"When The Devil Come"

"Time Only Takes"

"Two Ways"

"Rescue Myself"

"Bet My Life"

"Fear Is Not My Guide"

"Rescue Myself":

"Peace":