DEMON HUNTER Have Best First Week Ever With Outlive

Many bands are used to experiencing the reality of the downward sales trend by the time they get to their eighth album. However, Demon Hunter's eighth opus Outlive is defying those very music industry sales trends.



The album, released by Solid State Records, marks the band's biggest first-week sales numbers of its career, with nearly 19,000 copies sold, placing it at #25 on the Billboard Top 200.

Tracklisting:

“Trying Times”

“Jesus Wept”

“Cold Winter Sun”

“Died In My Sleep”

“Half As Dead”

“Cold Blood”

“One Step Behind”

“Raining Down”

“The End”

“One Less”

“Patience”

“Slight The Odds”

In live news, Demon Hunter will be gracing the following stages:

July

16 - Chicago Open Air - Bridgeview, IL



September

15 - Uprise Festival - Shippensburg, PA



October

21 - Loud And Proud Festival - Daaden, Germany