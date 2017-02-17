DEMON HUNTER Premier “Died In My Sleep” Music Video

Demon Hunter will release their new album Outlive through a partnership with Solid State Records on March 31st. The album, which is the band's eighth overall and the follow up to 2014's Extremist, is now available for pre-order here. A video for the album track, “Died In My Sleep”, can be seen below.

Demon Hunter have also shared the track listing and the final two covers for Outlive. The covers revealed here are exclusive to both retail and to the preorder. One cover is for the digital and CD versions and the second is for the double vinyl.

The band will also release a beautifully packaged Outlive box set that will certainly appeal to Demon Hunter's legion of diehard fans. The box set includes two bonus tracks, a behind-the-scenes DVD, photo cards, booklet, poster, bandana, a ring, and more. It is housed in a drawer-style box with metallic gold detail and is a true collector piece.

Demon Hunter will also make a rare live performance this summer, appearing at Chicago Open Air, which takes place July 14th, 15th, and 16th at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Illinois and features KISS, Korn, Ozzy Osbourne, Slayer, Rob Zombie, and more in the lineup. The band is scheduled to perform on Sunday, July 16th.

CD/Digital cover:

Vinyl cover:

Tracklisting:

“Trying Times”

“Jesus Wept”

“Cold Winter Sun”

“Died In My Sleep”

“Half As Dead”

“Cold Blood”

“One Step Behind”

“Raining Down”

“The End”

“One Less”

“Patience”

“Slight The Odds”

“Died In My Sleep” video:

“Cold Winter Sun” video: