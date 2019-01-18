DEMON HUNTER Streaming Four Tracks From Two New Albums

"We are proud to announce not one but TWO brand new albums," states a recent message from Seattle-based metal band, Demon Hunter.

Entitled War, and Peace, both albums are set for release on March 1st. Pre-orders have been launched at this location. Audio streams of tracks from the albums can be found below.

War tracklisting:

"Cut To Live"

"On My Side"

"Close Enough"

"Unbound"

"Grey Matter"

"The Negative"

"Ash"

"No Place For You Here"

"Leave Me Alone"

"Lesser Gods"

"The Negative":

"On My Side":

Peace tracklisting:

"More Than Bones"

"I Don't Believe You"

"Loneliness"

"Peace"

"When The Devil Come"

"Time Only Takes"

"Two Ways"

"Rescue Myself"

"Bet My Life"

"Fear Is Not My Guide"

"Rescue Myself":

"Peace":