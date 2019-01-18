DEMON HUNTER Streaming Four Tracks From Two New Albums

January 18, 2019, an hour ago

"We are proud to announce not one but TWO brand new albums," states a recent message from Seattle-based metal band, Demon Hunter.

Entitled War, and Peace, both albums are set for release on March 1st. Pre-orders have been launched at this location. Audio streams of tracks from the albums can be found below.

War tracklisting:

"Cut To Live"
"On My Side"
"Close Enough"
"Unbound"
"Grey Matter"
"The Negative"
"Ash"
"No Place For You Here"
"Leave Me Alone"
"Lesser Gods"

"The Negative":

"On My Side":

Peace tracklisting:

"More Than Bones"
"I Don't Believe You"
"Loneliness"
"Peace"
"When The Devil Come"
"Time Only Takes"
"Two Ways"
"Rescue Myself"
"Bet My Life"
"Fear Is Not My Guide"

"Rescue Myself":

"Peace":



