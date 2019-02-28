DEMON HUNTER Streaming New Song "Ash"
February 28, 2019, an hour ago
Seattle-based metal band, Demon Hunter, will drop two new albums, War and Peace, tomorrow (March 1st) via Solid State Records. Listen to the song "Ash" from War below. Pre-orders have been launched at this location.
War tracklisting:
"Cut To Live"
"On My Side"
"Close Enough"
"Unbound"
"Grey Matter"
"The Negative"
"Ash"
"No Place For You Here"
"Leave Me Alone"
"Lesser Gods"
"Ash":
"On My Side" video:
"The Negative":
Peace tracklisting:
"More Than Bones"
"I Don't Believe You"
"Loneliness"
"Peace"
"When The Devil Come"
"Time Only Takes"
"Two Ways"
"Rescue Myself"
"Bet My Life"
"Fear Is Not My Guide"
"Rescue Myself":
"Peace":