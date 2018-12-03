DEMON HUNTER To Release Two New Albums In March; First Details Revealed

December 3, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal demon hunter

DEMON HUNTER To Release Two New Albums In March; First Details Revealed

"We are proud to announce not one but TWO brand new albums," states a message from Seattle-based metal band, Demon Hunter.

Entitled War, and Peace, both albums are set for release on March 1st. Pre-orders have been launched at this location.

War tracklisting:

"Cut To Live"
"On My Side"
"Close Enough"
"Unbound"
"Grey Matter"
"The Negative"
"Ash"
"No Place For You Here"
"Leave Me Alone"
"Lesser Gods"

Peace tracklisting:

"More Than Bones"
"I Don't Believe You"
"Loneliness"
"Peace"
"When The Devil Come"
"Time Only Takes"
"Two Ways"
"Rescue Myself"
"Bet My Life"
"Fear Is Not My Guide"



Featured Audio

ARCHITECTS - "Hereafter" (Epitaph)

ARCHITECTS - "Hereafter" (Epitaph)

Featured Video

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

Latest Reviews