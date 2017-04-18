DEMONIC RESURRECTION Debut Official Video For “Narasimha – The Man-Lion”

Indian metal veterans, Demonic Resurrection, have released a video for “Narasimha – The Man-Lion”, a track from their fifth full-length album. The video was made Guilherme Henriques Silva.

The new album is Dashavatar, which translates to 'the ten avatars of Vishnu', who is the 'the god of preservation' in Hindu mythology. The album released on March 15th independently.

The band's vocalist/guitarist/keyboardist Demonstealer comments, "Our previous album, The Demon King, was born from the idea of writing about 'Ravan' who is a demon king from Hindu mythology and while we wrote our own story from scratch it did kind of set the tone of where we want to go from there. My fiancé was the one who told me the rather gruesome tale of Narasimha the 'man-lion' avatar of Vishnu which really made me look at mythology rather differently and it made for a great idea to write a song about each of the avatars of Vishnu, since they were very interesting stories. It was pretty obvious then that the album had to be called Dashavatar."

“Kurma - The Tortoise” lyric video:

“Matsya - The Fish” lyric video:

Lineup:

Demonstealer - Vocals/Guitars/Keys

Nishith Hegde - Lead Guitars

Ashwin Shriyan - Bass

Virendra Kaith - Drums