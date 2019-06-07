DEMONIC RESURRECTION Live At Bloodstock 2018; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming
June 7, 2019, 2 hours ago
Indian metal veterans, Demonic Resurrection, have released professionally-filmed video footage of their set at Bloodstock 2018. Watch below.
Says the band: "Thanks to Arran and Shoi from De Profundis for being part of our international touring lineup."
Setlist:
"Matsya - The Fish"
"Krishna - The Cowherd"
"A Tragedy Befallen"
"Narasimha - The Man-Lion"
"The Unrelenting Surge Of Vengeance"
"The Demon King"