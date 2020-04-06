DEMONIC RESURRECTION Release "Buddha - The Teacher" Lyric Video

Indian metal veterans, Demonic Resurrection, have released a lyric video for "Buddha - The Teacher", a track from their fifth full-length album, Dashavatar. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Demonic Resurrection frontman, Demonstealer, is offering a free download of his entire career discography. A message follows:

"I'm basically giving my entire discography that is on Bandcamp, which is 17 releases over four projects, for FREE due to the Coronavirus situation."

Find out more, below:

