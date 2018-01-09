DEMONIC RESURRECTION Release "Matsya - The Fish" Guitar / Sitar Playthrough Video
January 9, 2018, 37 minutes ago
Indian metal veterans, Demonic Resurrection, have released a playthrough video for "Matsya - The Fish", a track from their fifth full-length album, Dashavatar. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below:
Dashavatar translates to 'the ten avatars of Vishnu', who is the 'the god of preservation' in Hindu mythology.
“Narasimha – The Man-Lion” video:
“Kurma - The Tortoise” lyric video:
“Matsya - The Fish” lyric video:
Lineup:
Demonstealer - Vocals/Guitars/Keys
Nishith Hegde - Lead Guitars
Ashwin Shriyan - Bass
Virendra Kaith - Drums