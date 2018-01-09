DEMONIC RESURRECTION Release "Matsya - The Fish" Guitar / Sitar Playthrough Video

January 9, 2018, 37 minutes ago

news heavy metal demonic resurrection

DEMONIC RESURRECTION Release "Matsya - The Fish" Guitar / Sitar Playthrough Video

Indian metal veterans, Demonic Resurrection, have released a playthrough video for "Matsya - The Fish", a track from their fifth full-length album, Dashavatar. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below:

Dashavatar translates to 'the ten avatars of Vishnu', who is the 'the god of preservation' in Hindu mythology.

“Narasimha – The Man-Lion” video:

 

“Kurma - The Tortoise” lyric video:

“Matsya - The Fish” lyric video:

Lineup:

Demonstealer - Vocals/Guitars/Keys
Nishith Hegde - Lead Guitars
Ashwin Shriyan - Bass
Virendra Kaith - Drums

Featured Audio

OVERKILL - "Mean Green Killing Machine" (Nuclear Blast)

OVERKILL - "Mean Green Killing Machine" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

GOD Streaming II Album

GOD Streaming II Album

Latest Reviews