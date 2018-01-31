DEMONIC RESURRECTION Release Official Video For "Krishna - The Cowherd"
Indian metal veterans, Demonic Resurrection, have released a video for "Krishna - The Cowherd", a track from their fifth full-length album, Dashavatar. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below:
Dashavatar translates to 'the ten avatars of Vishnu', who is the 'the god of preservation' in Hindu mythology.
Lineup:
Demonstealer - Vocals/Guitars/Keys
Nishith Hegde - Lead Guitars
Ashwin Shriyan - Bass
Virendra Kaith - Drums