DEMONIC RESURRECTION Release Official Video For "Krishna - The Cowherd"

Indian metal veterans, Demonic Resurrection, have released a video for "Krishna - The Cowherd", a track from their fifth full-length album, Dashavatar. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below:

Dashavatar translates to 'the ten avatars of Vishnu', who is the 'the god of preservation' in Hindu mythology.

Lineup:

Demonstealer - Vocals/Guitars/Keys

Nishith Hegde - Lead Guitars

Ashwin Shriyan - Bass

Virendra Kaith - Drums