DEMONIC RESURRECTION Streaming Cover Of SLAYER’s “Antichrist”

Indian metal veterans, Demonic Resurrection, are streaming their cover of Slayer’s “Antichrist”, which was featured on Slayer’s 1983 album, Show No Mercy.

Says Demonic Resurrection: “Did you guys know that about 10 years ago we covered a Slayer song? We chose the song 'Antichrist' and this was done for the Russian fan club who were putting out a 25 year anniversary CD. Anyway check it out and tell us what you think of the song.”