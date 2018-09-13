DEMONICAL Announce November 2018 Live Dates For Poland, Czech Republic And Germany

Swedish brutal, melodic, old-school death metal tyrants Demonical will team up with their countrymen Lik (Stockholm-based death metal) for a tour of Europe including Poland, Germany and Czech Republic this November. The band will hit the road in support of their fifth studio album, Chaos Manifesto, released in March on Agonia Records. The opening act will be Of Fire, a death 'n' roll act also from Sweden.

Demonical commented: "We are very much looking forward to November and our return to mainland Europe under the Carnage Manifesto banner. As we will be joined by our Swedish brothers in Lik and Of Fire, this tour-package will be something special, a total slap of Stockholm-style old-school death metal and a wet dream for every worshipper of the buzzsaw HM-2 sound! Death metal darkness prevails… and then some!"

Tour dates are as follows:

November

6 - Poznan, Poland - Klub U Bazyla

7 - Praha, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice

8 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

9 - Bitterfeld, Germany - Festung

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

11 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

Demonical arose from the ashes of formerly disbanded Centinex in 2006, and in comparison to its older sibling, executes death metal in a far more impetuous and melodic manner. Chaos Manifesto is a testament to that statement. After nearly five years since the release of the last full-length album Darkness Unbound (2013), the Swede's - now led by a new prominent death growler Alexander Högbom (October Tide, Centinex) - continue the traditional Demonical path with fierce HM-2 driven death metal of utter brutality, yet return in a partially new, yet fully fit five-piece line-up.

From the violent album opener "A Void Most Obscure", via melodic mid-tempo anthems "Towards Greater Gods" and "Välkommen Undergång" (the band's first ever track is Swedish), all the way to the final song "Nightbringer", Demonical once again prove that they're a force to be reckoned with in the extreme metal scene.

The five-year gap between albums has not made the band become stale in ideas, either: "Chaos Manifesto features some new elements and streaks the band hasn’t explored before" - comments bassist, Martin Schulman. "We have tapped an award-winning Swedish producer and we are confident that the album - which summons bits and pieces from all our previous releases - will become an improved quality-related chapter for Demonical, and push our Swedish Death Metal Darkness to a new level".

Chaos Manifesto was recorded in 2017 and both mixed and mastered by Karl Daniel Lidén (Terra Tenebrosa, Cult of Luna, Katatonia). The album artwork was designed by Karmazid (Urfaust, Wolfbrigade, Blaze of Perdition). Pehr Skjoldhammer of Alfahanne guest appears on vocals.

Tracklisting:

"A Void Most Obscure"

"Towards Greater Gods"

"Sung To Possess"

"Välkommen Undergång"

"Torture Parade"

"From Nothing"

"Unfold Thy Darkness"

"Death Unfaithful"

"Nightbringer" (Digipack CD exclusive)

Album stream:

"From Nothing" lyric video:

Demonical are:

Alexander Högbom - vocals

Martin Schulman - bass

Johan Haglund - rhythm guitars

Eki Kumpulainen - lead guitars

Kennet Englund - drums